5 Macon teens charged in shooting, carjacking, and armed robberies

Four suspects were captured in the Bloomfield area.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested five teens in connection to a shooting, several armed robberies, and a carjacking in Macon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, deputies were investigating a shooting at Melody's Magic Mart located at 2487 Rocky Creek Road. It was reported that several people with guns shot at a car in the store's parking lot. Both the car and the store were shot up. The suspects ran away. No one was hurt.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, several people with guns forced a man, a woman, and an infant out of a car on Mint Green Lane. No one was hurt.

On Tuesday evening, after 5 p.m., deputies arrested four people in the shooting and the carjacking. Five guns were recovered, and the stolen car was found on the 2400 block of Brevard Drive.

All four suspects were captured in the Bloomfield area:

15-year-old juvenile Kristopher Whitaker and 13-year-old juvenile Kendell Whitaker are charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Motor Vehicle Hijacking. They were taken to the youth detention center. Both will be charged as adults.

18-year-old Brandon Denard Dean was charged with Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession and Possession of a Firearm.

17-year-old Raheem Seree Smithwas charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During a Felony and Criminal Street Gang Activity. Dean and Smith were taken to the Bibb County jail.

17-year-old Wali Cooke was arrested Wednesday morning and charged for Armed Robbery, Motor Vehicle Hijacking, and Aggravated Assault. Cooke was taken to the Bibb County jail.

These cases are still under investigation.