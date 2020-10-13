Macon man charged with 1997 cold case murder of Orlando woman

Orange County deputies contacted Bibb deputies this week and told them they had evidence that a Macon man was connected to a 1997 killing

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man wanted for killing an Orlando woman more than 20 years ago is finally in custody.

According to a news release, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted Bibb investigators and told them they found evidence that linked 51-year-old Jimmy Mahone to the April 1997 killing of Donna Byrd.

The Orange deputies told Bibb investigators they had information that Mahone was in Macon, and he was later arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400-block of Lilly Avenue.

Mahone was taken in for questioning before being taken to the jail where he is being held for Orange County investigators on a murder charge.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they had fingerprints at the time of the murder, but the original investigation was unable to identify them.

Their new Cold Case Unit reviewed the case, submitted the fingerprints again, and were able to get a match in September.

---

According to a 1997 report in the Orlando Sentinel, Byrd's body was found wrapped up on the floor of an apartment bathroom. Orange County deputies said she was strangled to death.

Detectives said she didn't live at the apartment where she was found.

The Orlando Sentinel report says Byrd had been arrested for prostitution at least 20 times in the years leading up to her death.