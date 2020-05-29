MACON, Ga. — Coroner Leon Jones says Macon has already passed 2019’s murder total after a deadly double-shooting in the Bellevue area Friday morning. We're less than 5 months into 2020.

He says a call came in at 12:22 Friday morning for two men shot at 3580 Fair Street.  

That's just off of Mumford Rd. in Macon's old Bellevue neighborhood.  

Two men shot dead in Macon's Bellevue Neighborhood
One man died on the scene. A second died about an hour later at a local trauma center.
 50 year-old Stacy Battle of Macon died on the scene. Coroner Jones says he was shot several times.

 Jones says rescue crews started CPR and rushed the other man to a local trauma center, but 49 year-old Derrick Howard died there.

About two hours after the shooting the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a release that they are questioning a possible suspect. 

The city recorded 26 murders in all of 2019. It’s taken fewer than 5 months to reach 27 in 2020.

A man shot and killed by police earlier in May counts in that total, because officer shootings are classified that way. 

