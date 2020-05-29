MACON, Ga. — Coroner Leon Jones says Macon has already passed 2019’s murder total after a deadly double-shooting in the Bellevue area Friday morning. We're less than 5 months into 2020.

He says a call came in at 12:22 Friday morning for two men shot at 3580 Fair Street.

That's just off of Mumford Rd. in Macon's old Bellevue neighborhood.

One man died on the scene. A second died about an hour later at a local trauma center.

50 year-old Stacy Battle of Macon died on the scene. Coroner Jones says he was shot several times.

Jones says rescue crews started CPR and rushed the other man to a local trauma center, but 49 year-old Derrick Howard died there.

About two hours after the shooting the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a release that they are questioning a possible suspect.

The city recorded 26 murders in all of 2019. It’s taken fewer than 5 months to reach 27 in 2020.

A man shot and killed by police earlier in May counts in that total, because officer shootings are classified that way.

