MACON, Ga. — Coroner Leon Jones says Macon has already passed 2019’s murder total after a deadly double-shooting in the Bellevue area Friday morning. We're less than 5 months into 2020.
He says a call came in at 12:22 Friday morning for two men shot at 3580 Fair Street.
That's just off of Mumford Rd. in Macon's old Bellevue neighborhood.
50 year-old Stacy Battle of Macon died on the scene. Coroner Jones says he was shot several times.
Jones says rescue crews started CPR and rushed the other man to a local trauma center, but 49 year-old Derrick Howard died there.
About two hours after the shooting the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a release that they are questioning a possible suspect.
The city recorded 26 murders in all of 2019. It’s taken fewer than 5 months to reach 27 in 2020.
A man shot and killed by police earlier in May counts in that total, because officer shootings are classified that way.
