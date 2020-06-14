CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A Crisp County man is facing a murder and aggravated assault charge in connection to the death of a man in Dooly County.

According to a release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Perry office was requested by the Dooly County Sheriff's Office to conduct a death investigation on Saturday.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Dooly County Sheriff's Office went to 983 Swearengin Road in Vienna about a death investigation and kidnapping.

When deputies arrived, 52-year-old Robert Middleton Davis was dead inside the home.

The release says a woman was kidnapped from the home during the incident that led to Davis' death. She was taken to Crisp County.

The woman was able to call 911 and let law enforcement know about Davis' death.

She has been found safe, according to the release.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office responded to where she was located and started looking for 41-year-old Heath Register.

Register was last seen in the woods off of Highway 280 in Crisp County. The GBI says he reportedly had a gun.

Around 6 p.m., deputies found Register at a house on Highway 280 in Crisp County. After a brief standoff, he was arrested and taken to the Dooly County Sheriff's Office for booking.

Davis' body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Register is charged with murder and aggravated assault. The release says additional charges are possible.

