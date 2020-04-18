CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele Police are looking for a man who broke into a gas station convenience store on Saturday and stole the cash register.

It happened early in the morning around 4 a.m.

According to a release from the police department, police responded to a burglary that happened at the Marathon convenience store located at 2302 Highway 300.

Police say a man broke into the building and stole the cash register there.

He took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described him as a white man and he is believed to be driving a light colored Nissan passenger car.

Anyone with information on the case can call the police department at 229-276-2921.

