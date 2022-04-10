Man in custody after shooting on New Clinton Road at Millerfield Road

The victim was traveling south on New Clinton Road at Millerfield Road when the driver lost control, and the vehicle rolled over onto its side.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place on New Clinton Road at Millerfield Road.

According to a release, it happened around at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It was reported that a Ford Focus was being driven by a 26-year-old male, traveling South on New Clinton Road at Millerfield Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled over onto its side.

The driver was taken to the Atrium Health Navicent Hospital and is listed in critical condition at this time. Once the victim was examined at the hospital it was discovered that he had been shot. No one else was injured during this incident.

Bibb County deputies questioned 21-year-old De Shondre Octavious Liggins, of Macon. He was later charged with Aggravated Assault and transported to the Bibb County Jail. He is being held without bond at this time.