TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are in jail after leading Twiggs County deputies, Georgia State Patrol, and Laurens County deputies on a high speed chase then crashing in Laurens on Saturday.

According to Cpl. Chad Harrison with Georgia State Patrol, a car was going over 100 mph in a 70 mph zone when the chase started.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. and lasted around 30 minutes.

He did not specify where the chase started, but he did say a man was driving the car and a woman was in the passenger seat.

Their names have not been released yet.

They lead Twiggs County deputies on I-16 East heading toward Savannah when Georgia State Patrol stepped in.

Then Laurens County and Twiggs County deputies followed the car onto 441 South.

The man driving crashed the car on 441 South without law enforcement intervening.

Harrison says the man was wanted for warrants out of Minnesota and he had a "nationwide hold."

He did not say what the outstanding warrants were for.

Authorities found marijuana, ecstasy, and a stolen gun in the car.

The man and woman are being held at the Laurens County Jail.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

