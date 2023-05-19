Two men steal ATM from Gray Highway gas station using U-Haul

MACON, Ga. — Two men drove a U-Haul into the Murphy’s Express on Gray Highway in Macon and stole the ATM inside, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say two men backed the U-Haul truck through the entrance of the store. The suspects removed the ATM from the stores before leaving in the U-Haul. At the time of the break-in, no one was at the store.