8 people charged in alleged hazing at Georgia College fraternity

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville Police say they've charged eight people in an alleged fraternity hazing incident that sent one person to the hospital.

They say it happened Nov. 10 at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on South Wayne Street.

Police say Georgia College Campus Police asked them to investigate after one person was hospitalized at Atrium Navicent Baldwin.

Now, they say they have warrants out on eight people for furnishing alcohol to a minor. One of the eight is also charged with hazing

John Kierznowski - Hazing and furnishing alcohol to a minor

John Ryan - Furnishing alcohol to a minor (2 counts)

Shaun Bellmer - Furnishing alcohol to a minor

Stewart Hillson - Furnishing alcohol to a minor

Mitch Ledford - Furnishing alcohol to a minor

Dustin Gaultney - Furnishing alcohol to a minor

Marion Cale - Furnishing alcohol to a minor

Cade Gantt - Furnishing alcohol to a minor

Under Georgia law, both crimes are misdemeanors that could lead to fines or jail time. Milledgeville Police did not release further details or return our phone calls.

Georgia College President Cathy Cox issued the following statement:

"I want to update you on disturbing conduct that has come to our attention in recent days involving alleged hazing activity.

One of our Georgia College students was hospitalized as a result of this conduct; thankfully, he has now returned to school. Our Counseling Center has reached out to all new members of the student’s fraternity at GCSU to offer counseling and other support as needed.

Both the national organization and GCSU have suspended the Georgia College chapter of this fraternity, and in conjunction with the national organization, Georgia College has issued the student-members a cease-and-desist order, already in effect, which forbids any further fraternity activity until the matter is finally adjudicated.

There is no time and no place at which hazing activity is acceptable or tolerable on or around the GCSU campus or involving GCSU students. Likewise, the Georgia General Assembly has recently strengthened laws against hazing to solidify the public policy in our state against this type of activity.

We are cooperating with the local law enforcement agencies that are investigating this matter, and our Student Life staff are likewise investigating it from a student disciplinary standpoint. At the request of law enforcement authorities, we have refrained from making any statements about this matter before today in order to further facilitate their investigative work, which is ongoing.

We are deeply concerned about the health, safety and well-being of all Georgia College students, and will do our part to hold accountable those who jeopardize the well-being of our students. We will also expand our anti-hazing programs to help prevent conduct like this from ever happening here again. But we also need each and every one of you to take an equally strong stand against conduct that has no place in civilized society; it is dangerous and criminal, not fun or funny.

If you are aware of any type of hazing activity on campus, or if you have any questions or concerns, we would appreciate hearing from you. Please contact Georgia College Public Safety by calling 478-445-4400. Please note that you can also submit an anonymous report by clicking here."