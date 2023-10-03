Monroe County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding suspect who busted through wall at bank

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect in a bank burglary early Tuesday morning.
A suspect busted into a wall at the United Bank of Bolingbroke between the hours of 4:15 a.m. and 5:05 a.m.
The sheriff’s office released photos of one of the suspects along with a truck that may have been involved in the heist.
Anyone who can identify the person or has any information on the burglary is asked to call Investigator Marc Mansfield at (478) 994-7043 ext. 209.