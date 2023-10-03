Monroe County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding suspect who busted through wall at bank

The suspect busted into a wall at the United Bank of Bolingbroke.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect in a bank burglary early Tuesday morning.

A suspect busted into a wall at the United Bank of Bolingbroke between the hours of 4:15 a.m. and 5:05 a.m.

The sheriff’s office released photos of one of the suspects along with a truck that may have been involved in the heist.