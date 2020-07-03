Monroe deputies looking for 2 after puppies stolen from animal shelter

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two people after puppies were stolen from an animal shelter on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote that the people they are looking for are both female.

They are suspected of breaking into Save a Pet on Maynard Church Road and stealing two puppies around 4 p.m, after the shelter was closed for the day.

The post says they visited the shelter earlier that day, too.

The puppies are described as being mixed breed. One is male with a black and brown coat, and the other is female with white and brown coloring.

According to the post, they were last seen driving an older model, two-door Ford Explorer Sport. It has a Floyd County, Florida tag.

Anyone with information about the case can call Deputy Mercer at (478)994-7010.

