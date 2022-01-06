GBI: Mother in critical condition, daughter dead after Vidalia shooting

Investigators are looking for a blue Nissan Rogue with the tag #RRX1184.

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is in critical condition and her daughter is dead after a double shooting in Vidalia Thursday.

According to the GBI, Vidalia Police officers were called to a home on E. 5th Street for a domestic dispute just before 1 p.m. A second 911 call came in as they were on their way to the scene about a shooting at the same address.

When officers got to the home, they found two women with gunshot wounds – 42-year-old Pamela Harden and 24-year-old Latorey Harden.

Latorey was dead at the scene and Pamela was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah, where she is listed in critical condition.

The shooter has not been identified yet, but they left the scene in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with the tag #RRX1184.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police at 912-537-4123.