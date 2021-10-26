GBI: 1 man dead, off-duty reserve officer shot in neck following argument

It all happened on Luckie Street.

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an off-duty reserve officer is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the neck, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said. The shooting happened following an argument.

It all happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Luckie Street.

According to the GBI, an off-duty Molena Police Department reserve police officer was working with ATL Plus, a parking enforcement company. Authorities said the officer was sitting in his patrol car when a man approached him and fired at the officer. The off-duty officer fired back -- fatally shooting the Lithonia man. The man, 25-year-old Jamon Darryl McCall died at the scene, the GBI said.

The agency also said that a woman who was in the car with the man was also injured during the incident. However, it was not made clear if the woman was shot.

At this time, authorities have not revealed what the argument was about.

The officer was taken to Grady Hospital where he is expected to recover. His identity has yet to be released.