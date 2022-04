According to a Facebook post from the Perry Police Department, officers are helping Crisp County find a man who ran away after a road chase.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry police are advising drivers to avoid the Northbound off ramp at Exit 134 due to a search in progress.

According to a Facebook post from the Perry Police Department, officers are helping Crisp County find a man who ran away after a road chase.

The post says the man, described as 6 feet tall, and 180 pounds, is believed to be around the woods at Exit 134 in Perry.