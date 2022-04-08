Crisp deputies arrest Florida man after high-speed chase into Dooly County

32-year-old David Howard Jr. sped off on Interstate 75/GA 401, attempting to hit deputies head-on

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Crisp County deputies arrested a Florida man after a high-speed chase on Interstate 75/GA 401 Friday.

According to a news release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:30 p.m., a deputy was checking on a driver who had stopped on Rockhouse Road when the car sped off onto the interstate. The driver, 32-year-old David Howard Jr., got off on exit 99 and began driving east on Highway 300 and continued to speed off into traffic, attempting to hit deputies head-on.

The release says Howard led deputies on a high-speed chase into Dooly County when they put down stop sticks on Highway 41 S near Lewis Mill Road. Howard hit the traps, which caused him to crash into two cars. One person was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital by Dooly County EMS for treatment.

Howard was also taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. Both Howard and the victim are listed in stable condition.

After the chase, deputies found a bag containing many smaller bags of suspected oxycodone pills with a street value of about $300,000. Howard also had a large amount of cash.