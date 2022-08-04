Milledgeville man stabbed to death, suspect in custody

The sheriff's office says the victim's friend was found driving his car in Macon

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says they expect to charge a man after a fatal stabbing.

Maj. Brad King says 24-year-old Brandon Harris was found stabbed to death Thursday afternoon in the woods behind a home on Brown’s Crossing.

King says they found a friend, 21-year-old James Bonner, driving Harris’ car in Macon.

Bonner is in the Baldwin County jail as the sheriff’s office takes out warrants. King says they expect to bring several charges including murder, aggravated assault, and auto theft.