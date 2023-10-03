Police Chief: Woman shot at Dublin apartment, suspect in hospital with gunshot wound

DUBLIN, Ga. — A woman and a man are in the hospital after a shooting at a Dublin apartment, according to Police Chief Keith Moon.
The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene a woman with a gunshot wound was at a neighbor's apartment. She told officers a man shot her and that he was still inside her apartment.
Officers attempted to make contact with the man. Just after 8:30 a.m. they used a drone to fly inside the apartment and found the man had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both the man and the woman have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The status of the man and woman is unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023 or Laurens County 911.