An anonymous woman called the police and was able to help identify Brandon Hampson, the suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City man was arrested and charged with felony cruelty towards a child Monday after a witness said he punched a one-year-old toddler repeatedly.

The witness was alerted to the situation when she heard the child crying outside a Cracker Barrel in Lake City.

She told police that she saw Brandon Hampson, 27, drag a 1-year-old, slap the child, throw them into a car and then punch the child. Hansen allegedly paused to light a cigarette before punching the child again and again.

She took a picture of Hampson and showed it to police, allowing them to identify him.

Police said the witness guessed Hampson had punched the child "at least 10 to 15 times."

The child had two "large goose egg bruises on the top of his forehead and several fresh scratch marks on his face," the report said. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.