DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police are looking for a man they say is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in April.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, police are looking for Rason Profit in connection to an April 11 homicide.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Hudson Street.

A Dublin Police incident report says Officer Matthew Wohlrabe was dispatched to a possible fight with weapons.

Wohlrabe saw a crowd running away and heard gunshots near the housing authority.

He saw a group crowded around a man, 19-year-old JC Paulk, who was lying on his back on the sidewalk in front of the apartments.

Wohlrabe noticed Paulk was bleeding from his back due to a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at a local hospital.

The crowd told officers that someone made a Facebook post saying that a shooting would happen.

Officers found shell casings and a pistol near the apartments where Paulk was shot.

A Facebook post from Dublin Police says Profit has brown eyes, black hair, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs around 250 pounds.

Police warned folks to use caution and call 911 immediately if they see him.

The Facebook post says a reward is being offered for any information that may lead Profit's arrest.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023 or 911.

