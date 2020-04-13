DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police this weekend investigated three shootings, including one that killed a 19-year-old.

Three people were wounded, and someone also fired shots at a Dublin officer.

The homicide happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Hudson Street.

A Dublin Police incident report says Officer Matthew Wohlrabe was dispatched to a possible fight with weapons.

Wohlrabe saw a crowd running away and heard gunshots near the housing authority.

He saw a group crowded around a man, 19-year-old JC Paulk, who was lying on his back on the sidewalk in front of the apartments.

Wohlrabe noticed Paulk was bleeding from his back due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

The crowd told officers that someone made a Facebook post saying that a shooting would happen.

Paulk later died at the hospital.

While searching the scene, officers found shell casings and a pistol near the apartments where Paulk was shot.

One witness reported a bullet hole in her window that went through her TV and into her living room wall. Wohlrabe noted finding a bullet hole in the passenger door of a Buick.

The second shooting happened Sunday night in the same neighborhood.

According to a police report, two detectives heard gunfire around 9:05 p.m. near South Washington Street and Hudson Street.

The pair turned onto Hudson Street and found 31-year-old Medgal King lying on the ground. He told them he was shot.

The third shooting happened just minutes after the second.

A report says Officer Tyler Pool was patrolling South Decatur Street after a report of two people being shot.

Pool saw the suspect running into a yard, so he followed and found a man in a T-shirt and baseball cap lying down trying to hide.

When the suspect was asked to show his hands, he took off running and Pool chased him.

As Pool chased the suspect down the trail, four other people popped up from the grass and began running toward the woods. One fired a shot at Pool’s direction.

He then spotted a man, Tevin Tobridge, facing down and another chase began after Tobridge refused to show his hands.

A corporal also arrested Tracey Henderson at the same location and found a bag of marijuana near where the two shooting victims were located.

Tobridge and Henderson were arrested and charged with party to a crime, aggravated assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'We just need your help': Monroe County family's home badly damaged by fallen trees

'It makes you appreciate life': Upson County home picked up by storm, dropped onto highway

North Macon sustains most severe damage in Bibb County