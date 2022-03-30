Sandersville man arrested on drug charges after 2-month investigation

On Wednesday, agencies searched Sandersville Tobacco & Vape Store located on Walmart Circle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandersville man has been arrested on several drug charges following a search warrant in Washington County.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Mashrah Tawfik Nagi has been charged with two counts of Sale of Schedule 1 drug and two counts of the sale of prohibited items to people underage.

On Wednesday, agencies searched Sandersville Tobacco & Vape Store located on Walmart Circle in connection to a two month investigation into the illegal sale of drugs and the sale of drugs to minors.

The Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Georgia Department of Revenue, and Sandersville Police Department aided in the investigation.

"It truly upsets me when I see children being taken advantage of by senseless acts such as this. It’s our duty to protect our kids so that their futures can be bright," said Sheriff Joel Cochran in the release.

He says he expects more arrests to follow as the investigation continues.