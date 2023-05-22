ShotSpotter alert leads to discovery of Macon shooting victim on Monday morning

Bibb County Coroner hopes necklace may help identify the man found shot dead in south Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a ShotSpotter alert just after 2:00 Monday morning lead to the discovery of a shooting victim.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered a man dead on the sidewalk in the 600 block of Williams Street in south Macon. That's just off of Telfair Street.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the man dead just before 4 a.m.

Jones says the black man had no identification, no tattoos, and they were unable to get a reading on his fingerprints to help identify him.

They are hopeful that someone will recognize the necklace with a photo that the man was wearing when he got killed. It's pictured here:

The person in the photo is not the victim, but if someone recognizes it and can identify either the person who is in the photo, or knows the person who normally wore it, it could help identify him.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they will provide more information as they get it.