Montezuma man killed in crash after police attempted traffic stop

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon County man is dead after wrecking his car moments after an officer tried to pull him over, according to a Facebook post from Montezuma Police Department.

Montezuma Police say it happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an officer attempted to pull over 31-year-old Carl McKellar on South Dooly Street. The Facebook post says an officer saw McKellar violating "several traffic violations."

When the officer tried to pull him over, police say McKellar sped away, out of site from the officer.

The officer later found McKellar's car wrecked on Drayton Road. Police say no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

McKellar was pronounced dead on scene by a Macon County deputy coroner.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

McKellar's body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.