TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is dead after he was shot at a home during an attempted armed robbery in Telfair County Thursday night.

Telfair County Coroner Jarvis Barnes says 16-year-old Santana Joyner died around 2 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah from gunshot wounds.

Josh Alford with the GBI's Eastman office, says the teenager was in very critical condition on Friday.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, the The GBI’s Eastman office was requested to assist Lumber City Police with a shooting investigation.

When they got to the scene, the investigation revealed an attempted armed robbery at the home.

The homeowner confronted the two suspected robbers and a teen was shot.

According to a news release, Ulysses McMillan and LaKyle Harris, both 19-years-old, were arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery.

Anyone with information can call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

