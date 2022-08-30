Telfair County woman gets 5 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

The 34-year-old woman was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she previously pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the U.S. Government.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Georgia, the 34-year-old woman was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she previously pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the U.S. Government.

The woman said she helped others to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and to received kickbacks from the co-conspirators in return for her assistance.

U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen ordered Hamilton to pay over $2.5 million in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

The release says the woman “not only perpetrated fraud and stole from the taxpayers of the United States, but assisted others in defrauding a program set up to assist small businesses struggling during the global pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

The case was investigated by the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.