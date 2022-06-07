Third suspect in May 29 Sandersville park shooting arrested and charged

Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35, of Wrightsville, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Another suspect has been arrested and charged in the May 29 shooting at Larry Mitchell Ball Park in Sandersville.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35, of Wrightsville, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct. He is being held at the Washington County jail pending bond hearing in Washington County Superior Court.

Smith is the third person to be arrested in the shooting.

On June 20, 22-year-old Ryan Rozier was arrested and charged on Possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and Felony Probation Violation.

His brother, 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier, was arrested on July 13 and charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct. Rozier is only charged in the shooting death of one of the two men killed in the park, but it is unknown which one at this time.

17-year-old William Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn were shot at Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive during a large party in May.

Cochran said it started with a call for shots fired at the event – an 80s vs. 90s-themed party. When the first deputy got there, he found about 1,000 people.

He said the shooting was probably gang-related.

After the shooting, Washington County commissioners filed a lawsuit against the private park.

After the party, neighbors told the county commission that there were too many loud, wild parties at the park. They said they didn't feel safe.

A hearing was scheduled for July 7, where a judge would hear arguments on whether the temporary closing should be permanent, but Cochran told 13WMAZ the hearing was pushed back for 60 days, meaning Larry Mitchell Park will be closed into September.

The park is supposed to be closed until Sept. 4, and the next hearing about its fate is scheduled for Sept. 1.