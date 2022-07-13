Man arrested and charged after May shooting at park in Sandersville

17-year-old William Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn were shot at Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive during a large party in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a May shooting at Larry Mitchell Ball Park in Sandersville.

According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier of east Dublin has been taken into custody by US Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta, and Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Rozier is being charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of firearm in commission of crime, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct.

17-year-old William Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn were shot at Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive during a large party in May.

Cochran said it started with a call for shots fired at the event – an 80s vs. 90s-themed party. When the first deputy got there, he found about 1,000 people.

He said the shooting was probably gang related.

After the shooting, Washington County commissioners have filed a lawsuit against the private park.

After the party, neighbors told the county commission that there were too many loud, wild parties at the park. They said they didn't feel safe.

A hearing was scheduled for July 7 where a judge would hear arguments on whether the temporary closing should be permanent, but Cochran told 13WMAZ the hearing was pushed back for 60 days, meaning Larry Mitchell Park will be closed into September.

The park is supposed to be closed until Sept.4, and the next hearing about its fate is scheduled on Sept. 1.

There is still an active investigation into the May shooting and if anyone has any information concerning this case they are asked to contact SA Haynes at 478-374-6988 or Captain Trey Burgamy at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office 478-552-0911.