Trial begins for man accused of triple murder and kidnapping 2-year-old son in 2020

The man is accused of killing his girlfriend's parents and sister.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The trial is now underway for a man accused of killing three people and kidnapping his son and running to Florida.

Back in March 2020, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Caesar Crockett shot his girlfriend’s parents and her sister.

Florida authorities arrested Crockett after a standoff near Tampa. His 2-year-old son was with him.

Investigators say Crockett and his girlfriend had argued over the boy. Lawyers have completed opening statements in the case and the jury is now hearing witnesses in the case.