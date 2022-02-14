'I will never forget the look on those kids' faces': 2 men shot, killed at Macon gas station

In the past year, 4 people have been shot at the same gas station, and 3 of them have died.

MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Macon convenience store Sunday night.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Quick Serve convenience store on Emery Highway.

The shooting marks Macon's ninth homicide of the year, a number not reached last year until March 3 of 2021.

Two men were killed outside of an east Macon gas station, but it's not the first time the same gas station had a homicide.

"One of the customers came in to say, 'There's someone in the car shot.' I dialed 911. I walked to the door and could hear someone hollering for help. The car door opened and two small kids got out of the car and ran. I will never forget the look on those kids' faces," says Metress Ammons, a clerk at the gas station.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Trey Smith and Debarius Sanford were found shot in a car in the store parking lot and later died at a Macon hospital.

Four people have been shot at the Chevron, and three died there in the past year.

Ammons described what happened the night of another shooting, "I was pulling up in the parking lot to come clear it out because there were so many people"

The sheriff's office says the recent shootings are not the store's fault. They just involved people who happened to be there. The store's license is not in jeopardy and they have assigned deputies to patrol the area.