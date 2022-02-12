Man found dead in backseat of car in Bibb Sheriff's Civil Processing Parking Lot

According to a press release, it happened at 2:49 p.m. when deputies went to retrieve equipment from a wrecked car stored in the fenced-in parking lot

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the Bibb Sheriff's Civil Processing Parking Lot on Saturday.

They say it happened at 2:49 p.m. when deputies went to retrieve equipment from a wrecked car stored in the fenced-in parking lot at 1130 Second Street.

The deputies found a man dead in the back seat of the car.

According to Sgt, Clay Williams, the car was towed in October 2021. The man was not in the car when it was originally towed.

There were no signs of foul play according to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Stone. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine how long the man has been dead.

The mans next of kin have not been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.