Driver in hit-and-run that killed UGA students turns self in

Police had issued warrants for a 29-year-old driver.

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing a UGA student in a hit-and-run last weekend in Athens has turned himself in, police announced Thursday.

Athens-Clarke County Police said Ariana Zarse died after being hit by a Honda Accord while crossing Broad Street to the east of Foundry Street on Saturday. The car then left the scene.

On Monday, police issued warrants for a 29-year-old man's arrest. He faces charges of homicide by vehicle among others.