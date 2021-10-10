Driver in hit-and-run that killed UGA students turns self in

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing a UGA student in a hit-and-run last weekend in Athens has turned himself in, police announced Thursday.
Athens-Clarke County Police said Ariana Zarse died after being hit by a Honda Accord while crossing Broad Street to the east of Foundry Street on Saturday. The car then left the scene.
On Monday, police issued warrants for a 29-year-old man's arrest. He faces charges of homicide by vehicle among others.
The UGA community remembered the 20-year-old as a smart, kind, determined, and food-loving friend.