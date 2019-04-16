WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The city of Warner Robins development director has appealed his suspension.

Mayor Randy Toms says Gary Lee has asked for a hearing to argue against being placed on unpaid leave.

13WMAZ reported last month that a grand jury indicted Lee on two counts of falsely reporting a crime and one for making a false statement.

It all started last year when Lee asked for an investigation into alleged document forgery at City Hall.

Warner Robins Police initially investigated and then gave the case to Houston County Sheriff's Office to avoid conflict of interest. Then, Mayor Toms suspended him last week.

On Tuesday, Toms said no date has been set for Lee's appeal hearing. Gary Lee has declined comment on the charges.

