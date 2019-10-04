WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins mad has pleaded guilty to stealing mail from people to get their personal information and using it to cash fraudulent checks.

According to a release from the US Department of Justice, 36-year-old Mozell Wright entered his plea on Tuesday.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine and five years of supervised release.

Wright’s plea agreement outlines specifically what he and seven other co-defendants are accused of doing.

Starting on March 30, 2017, Wright obtained the personal information of a person and attempted to deposit or cash more than $15,000 worth of fraudulent checks at various Houston County banks.

Wright was arrested on May 18, 2017, and a search of his home found hundreds of pieces of mail with the personal information of at least 23 other people, check stock and partially completed checks with the illegally obtained personal information.

Wright admitted what he did to Warner Robins Police after his arrest, according to the news release.

Two of his seven co-defendants have already pleaded guilty – Bradley Rumph, 26, and Tara Blanks, 46, on charges of bank fraud. Charges against the other five are still pending.

Wright will be sentenced on June 4, 2019.

