WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 17-year-old Warner Robins boy is charged with robbery after he allegedly snatched a woman’s purse at Walmart on April 4.

According to a news release, officers met with the 85-year-old victim at the Walmart on Booth Road.

She said her purse was in her shopping cart with the straps still in her hands when two men ran past her and snatched it from her hands.

Store management provided video and pictures of the suspects to WRPD. A detective identified one of the suspects as 17-year-old Norman Wright.

He was arrested on May 1, a lookout for the other two suspects is still in place. The news release did not identify them, but gave a picture.

Anyone with information on this case can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WRPD