WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after an armed robbery took place at Om Food Mart on Elberta Road.

The department says they were called out to the scene around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, where they met a 32-year-old clerk and her 2-year-old child.

They say the clerk said a man with a 'stocky build' in a hoodie came into the store brandishing a gun and demanding money. The suspect was then able to get away with an unknown amount of cash.

The department says a K9 track was attempted, but did not work. They're still working the scene and are getting surveillance video. They've released this image of the suspect on Facebook.

During the robbery, the department says the clerk was struck in the face, causing minor swelling. She was taken to Houston Medical Center and treated for her injuries. The child was not hurt.

Anyone with information should call Detective James Nix at (478)-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

