'We are cracking down': Baldwin County leaders speak after 12 arrested on drug charges

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Leaders in Baldwin County are saying the arrest of 12 people on federal drug and firearms charges is a long time coming. They say they hope it sends a message to other dealers.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with some about their thoughts and explains more about the suspects.

The assistant commander of the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Mike Wolfe, says that this is one of the largest drug busts in Baldwin County and Milledgeville history, and says it sends a message to the dealers.

"92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of heroin, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana, and 15 guns. For an area like Milledgeville, that’s a lot,” says White.

Federal prosecutors say those illegal drugs were seized from the 12 suspects -– 10 of them Milledgeville residents and two from Atlanta.

Wolfe says drugs are in every town, however, "It tears the communities apart. I mean, the majority of the smaller community families are really close-knit. You have family members that will lose everything because they have a loved one that's on dope,” he explains.

Wolfe says where you find drugs, you'll find gangs. He says several of the 12 suspects are high-ranking gang members.

"Gangs use drugs to fund their itinerary -- if you will say so. We've been having a lot of gang shootings, a lot of gang problems, so hopefully this will make an impact and help the community,” White says.

District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale says the arrests are a big step toward addressing Central Georgia's drug problem, especially with fentanyl.

"That type of drug is the type of drug that just by touching it can kill you, so the drugs we're seeing today are much more potent, and much more harmful to our community,” he explains.

Barksdale says local and federal law enforcement are working around the clock to bring justice to those involved in criminal activity– even if it may not be obvious. He says this is an excellent example of multiple departments working together to achieve a single goal to eradicate the drug issues in Central Georgia.

He says he has a message for criminals…

“When they lay their head down tonight, somebody may be watching them. Somebody may be investigating them and they need to take their business and activities somewhere else because we are cracking down.”

Barksdale also says the investigation succeeded thanks to local law enforcement, federal agencies, and anonymous tips from the community.