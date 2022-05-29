DNR: 20-year-old man drowns at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier

DNR said the man drowned in the swimming area.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old drowned at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier over Memorial Day weekend, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday that game wardens responded to the scene.

They located the man by using side scan sonar. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's website, side scan sonar is a category of active sonar system for detecting and imaging objects on the seafloor.

DNR said Hall County Fire crews recovered the victim; he drowned in the swimming area.