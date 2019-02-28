MACON, Ga. — Parents of kids that don’t live in Macon will soon be able to apply for a chance for their child to attend the Academy of Classical Education (ACE).

According to a release from Principal Laura Perkins that was sent to parents on Thursday, the school was invited to become a new state commissioned charter school.

The change will be effective on July 1, 2019.

What does that mean?

It means the State Charter School Commission will become the academy’s new authorizer, rather than the Bibb Board of Education, like it currently is.

The school says it won’t change parent or student experience at the school day-to-day, but it now means parents with kids in surrounding counties will have the opportunity to apply to enter the lottery like Bibb parents.

