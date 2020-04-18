MACON, Ga. — With large gatherings cancelled until further notice, two colleges decided to get creative.

Georgia College Miracle and Mercer University Miracle both hosted a virtual dance marathon.

It's all about raising money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

The marathons included testimonies from families who had kids in the hospital and dance routines for people of all ages.

"Our hospital never stops fighting, never backs down, Georgia College Miracle is committed to that as well," Julia Simpkins with Georgia College said.

In 2019, Mercer raised a total of $80,000 from this event and Georgia College raised $230,000.

"We know that we don't plan to back down even with all of this. I think it's important that we bring positivity to this," Simpkins said.

Georgia College Miracle's lasts until midnight tonight and Mercer's finished up at 5 p.m.

"We didn't wanna just leave the year on that note. We still wanted to celebrate the kids on a happy note and celebrate them because they deserve to be celebrated. They have one of the strongest fights for what they're going through and they're still so positive," Tara Chavda with Mercer University said.

Folks can tune into GCSU's marathon on the school's Facebook page.

