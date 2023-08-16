Dublin City Schools expanding behavioral health and wellness department

The district received over $400,000 in grant money that will usher in the district's new "Be Well Clinic."

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — "We know there are barriers for families that prevent (kids) from coming to school," says Tonia Spaulding, who helped start the program.

It started as just a dream, goal, and vision to make sure Dublin City Schools kids' needs were being met mentally. Now it's sprouted into a whole lot more. Spaulding worked along with Superintendent Fred Williams to bring it to life.

"In the beginning, it was just myself with a laptop and iPhone," says Williams.

Even though the program started during the 2020 school year, they always had a 20/20 vision. The goal was to aid their students' mental and physical well-being.

"This department was created so we can assist with those barriers our students and families are having so they can make it to school and get their education," says Spaulding.

Middle schooler Jah'siyah Curry used the resource that helped his grades and his father at home.

"He can go to work now without the school calling him," says Curry.

The district received over $400,000 in grant money that will usher in the district's new "Be Well Clinic."

Sometimes kids may be running a fever, a health check, or immunizations, which we can take care of through the school-based health center.

All to better the physical and mental health of their students who sometimes need a little help.

Students or parents can head to dcirish.com, just hit the shamrock, then fill out the form, and it will go directly to their team of mental health counselors.

During their 2022-2023 school year, the district had 2,165 referrals for service, 12,740 nurse visits, 489 parent contacts and 14 referrals to health care providers.