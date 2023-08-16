Macon's oldest private school welcomes students back for new school year

Students at Mount de Sales Academy are heading back to school today!

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Most of Central Georgia's public schools are in their third week of school, but some private school students are returning this week.

Mount de Sales Academy students are returning to school on Wednesday. There were a lot of students on campus Tuesday for orientation.

Mount de Sales was founded in 1876 by five Sisters of Mercy.

On Tuesday, students had an orientation where they saw friends again, met their teachers, and learned all the rules before school started.

Upper School Division Head Emily Brown says this year is the 147th time the school has hosted student orientation, and it's great to welcome students back to campus.

Brown has been a teacher and a student at Mount de Sales. She says she wants to offer support wherever she can.

"In my new role, one of my favorite things to do is support teachers because I know what it's like to be in the classroom. I know the hard work and the good work they are doing every day," she said.

Melanie Bentley is an 8th-grade physical science and STEM teacher - a role she's had for 37 years.

She says her students are her favorite thing about teaching, and she is excited to be back in the classroom.

Mount De Sales is the only school she's ever taught at, and it has always felt like a family. Her advice to students starting this year is to get involved.

"Find Something to do on campus. Join a club or group, sit with different people at lunch. Happy kids get involved and participate in school activities," she said.

MY TEACHER IS TOPS

Students, now that many of you are back in school, it means you can nominate your teachers for My Teacher is Tops!

Students can do that by writing us a letter or email.

Send letters to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Georgia 31211

or email us at myteacheristops@13wmaz.com

You can also send us a video on the 13WMAZ app.