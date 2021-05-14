Georgia student accepted into three top military academies

“I was accepted into West Point Military Academy, The Naval Academy, and Coast Guard Academy,” Mallory Jordan told 11Alive.

“I was accepted into West Point Military Academy, The Naval Academy, and Coast Guard Academy,” she told 11Alive. “I feel very grateful and blessed. I’ve done a lot of hard work, but I also have so many people to thank for helping me out with the process, my teachers, my mentors, and my family, so I’m very grateful to have them as well.”

During the interview, the 18-year-old reflected on her time at school, especially during the pandemic in her final year, and her future.

“I’m gonna miss my friends. I know I’m not going to be very close to them. I’m going to be in Annapolis and a lot of my friends are staying here in Georgia but I’m also gonna miss my teachers. It’s very different going to a private school my teachers are friends, they are mentors to me. I’ve grown close to a lot of them. They were always just there for me and care about me a lot, and it’s a different environment than college for sure,” Jordan said.

Jordan will attend the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and she’s considering majoring in political science, government and minoring in Spanish.

During her conversation, Jordan revealed her grandfather and great grandfather were pilots in the military.

“My grandpa is very pleased with my decision. My dad was actually recruited by West Point but he ended up going to Georgia Tech,” she said.

While the next chapter will take her to a brand-new location, Jordan is excited to have a fresh start.

“I’m most excited about being in this very intense, very difficult environment with a thousand people. I think I’m going to form a lot of close relationships that you wouldn’t find in a formal college, and work hard for each other and together,” she said.

When asked about what inspired her to join, she said she was encouraged to represent women in the military.