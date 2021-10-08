McDonald's gives away free breakfast to educators

COLUMBIA, S.C. — McDonald's is showing the love to educators with free breakfast meals.
All educators -- including teachers, staff, and school administrators -- with a valid ID can head to their local participating McDonald's restaurant during breakfast hours and receive a free breakfast.
The "Thank You Meal" includes your choice of EggMcMuffin, sausage biscuit or bacon, egg & cheese biscuit, plus hash browns and a medium premium roast coffee, iced coffee or a medium soft drink. Limit one meal per person per day.
Showing appreciation for educators is the latest edition of the "Thank You Meal" program. Earlier recipients include first responders and healthcare workers.