MACON, Ga. — Mercer University is canceling in-person classes for the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19.

In an online statement, Mercer president William Underwood wrote that the university will continue to hold online classes instead.

“My hope was that we could provide those of you who are graduating at the end of this semester or term an opportunity to complete your time at Mercer physically on our campuses with your colleagues and faculty,” Underwood said in the statement.

While virtual classes go on, many students have returned home. The university says it is working on a plan to reimburse those who are no longer using on-campus housing.

Underwood says no one is required to return to campus, but Residence Life will continue to provide student services to those who are still there.

Mercer still plans to hold a traditional commencement ceremony for the graduates, but it may not be held on the originally planned date.

“We do not want to make this decision prematurely,” Underwood said.

Folks can start looking for updates on the graduation ceremony by mid-April.

Mercer faculty and staff are working to develop opportunities that honor the graduates, Underwood says.

He says these events will be held on-campus and in a way that complies with government mandates and suggestions.

“I’ve had the pleasure of communicating with many of you over the past three weeks, either in person or electronically, as we have attempted to work through these unprecedented circumstances in a way that honors the student-centered values of our University,” Underwood said.

Students still have access to Student Health through the Mercer Medicine Hotline at (478) 301-7425. Underwood says the university is in the process of starting a telemedicine tool, that is accessible via smartphone, for people to communicate with medical staff.

