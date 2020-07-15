Middle Georgia State prepares campus for in-person return

University staff posted signs, decals and cut down classroom sizes to prepare for social distancing and CDC guidelines for students to return

MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State Vice President of Enrollment Jennifer Stenander oversees the preparations to make sure students return to campus safely.

"We follow the University System guidelines, and so now masks are now required, and so our faculty, staff and students will be wearing masks when they return to campus," she said.

They're giving students and staff four reusable masks.

Stenander helped order decals and signage that are placed all around campus. They're adjusting classroom sizes and administrative appointments.

"That booking system allows our students to make appointments and remain in their vehicles until it's time for their appointment and they can come in and meet with our offices," Stenander said.

It's also time for the new Lakeview Pointe Residence Hall to open, students moving in will be the first ones to live in the brand new dorm-style building. They'll have sanitation supplies available around the campus.

"We have hand sanitizer available for all of our students. They're either attached to the wall or free standing. They're all over all five of our campuses, as well as the facilities will be cleaned every evening and throughout the day as protective measures as well," Stenander said.

The University System of Georgia asked all of their institutions to prepare for three phases for their reopening plan.

One being face-to-face instruction. The second phase is starting face-to-face then having to shift back to online and the third phase is all online.

That way they're prepared for every outcome depending on COVID-19's status.

Staff members head back to campus on Aug. 3, and classes begin on Aug. 12.

