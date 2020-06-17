MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State's Vice President of Enrollment Jennifer Stenander helped put together a plan for the university to return to in-person instruction safely.

"We are opening for the fall semester, we are welcoming students back, we will be practicing social distancing," she said.

The University System of Georgia approved their reopening plans on Friday.

"Each classroom, we will either have seats that are empty or seats that have been removed, depending on how much storage that we have," she said.

USG will is using their plan as an example for other state colleges.

"We'll also be providing hand sanitizer, of course. As well as, students will have the option to use the cleaning, safe cleaning products in the room and if they want to clean their space before they come in, they can do that," Stenander said.

MGSU also waived their application and orientation fees, and the SAT and ACT scores to help prospective students with the admission process during COVID-19.

"It has not impacted enrollment and in fact, we have the largest summer enrollment we've had in the history of the institution. So we are up 14 percent in enrollment for summer," Stenander said.

Stenander says 4,080 students are enrolled this summer, up 500 students from last year, and she expects those numbers to stay on track this fall.

"We're just so excited to welcome our students back. We miss them and we can't wait to see them," she said.

Middle Georgia State always offered online classes, but students will have the option to continue online if they don't want to return to in-person instruction.

They can also do a mix of both online and in-person classes as well.

Stenander says they'll also have signs posted all around campus to remind people to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

RELATED: Bibb County School's Board of Education will have four new faces

RELATED: Bleckley County School District demolishes old Cochran High to build new primary school

RELATED: Peach County Schools announces plans for in-person graduation ceremony

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.