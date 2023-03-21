School of the Week: Sacred Heart Catholic School making strides in STEM

Sacred Heart Catholic School opened not just one, but two stem labs for their students

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "I wanted to be a nurse at first, then I wanted to be an engineer," says Sophia Perez.

The 3rd grader Perez at Sacred Heart Catholic School now gets a jump start on her future.

"I'm really proud of myself that I'm using my resources and my time to be here in the stem lab," says Perez.

Sophia gets to work in the stem lab for her grade level, but the school opened two labs, one for their younger kids and the other for the older ones, for $700,000 in stem lab equipment.

"Over $700,000 in stem lab equipment in our school," says principal Al Chromy.

Chromy says a $6.3 million grant will help make it possible. Cyndi fuller was going from classroom to classroom teaching, stem now the kids come to her.

"Here in our lab, we have so much more different types of technology that I can bring to them and allow them to explore," says Fuller.

One of 1st grader Maximus Hogan's favorite things to learn in the stem lab is circuitry, but they can do even more than that, according to Fuller.



"We have eight different technologies that we focus on circuitry, robotics, digital communication, sustainability, scientific data, computer data, software engineering and computer structure," says Fuller.

For students to use their resources, think outside the box, and work as a team.