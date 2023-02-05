It's Teacher Appreciation Week! Miss Georgia speaks about her favorite teacher

Hollis said that her favorite teacher of all time was Mr. Keith Tiller, who helped her through tough times in high school.

MACON, Ga. — This week is all about teachers!

They make a lot of things happen so our kids learn everything they need. That's why for teacher appreciation week, we're honoring central Georgia's amazing educators!

Throughout our newscasts and online this week, we're sharing shout outs from central Georgia leaders, celebrities, and public figures about their favorite local teachers.

The Tuesday of Teacher Appreciation Week is Teacher Appreciation Day, and that makes this shoutout even more special.

Kelsey Hollis, current Miss Georgia 2022 and Warner Robins native, says she still remembers one particular teacher that made a lasting impact on her when she attended high School.

"My favorite teacher of all time was actually my chorus teacher, and is name was Mr. Keith Tiller. He was not only an amazing chorus teacher, but also helped me through a lot of difficult times in my high school career and my personal life. I think those are things you just can't take away from amazing teachers. I really appreciate him. I know we all do. Thank you so much Mr. Tiller. We appreciate you more than you will ever know," she said.

