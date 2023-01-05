13WMAZ's Wanya Reese steps into the classroom to be a teacher for a day in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ga. — This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and educators do so much great work. They are unsung heroes.



13WMAZ’s Wanya Reese found out just how demanding the job can be when he went to Dublin to be a teacher for a day.



After an hour-long commute to the DUB filled with tunes, Wanya arrived at Susie Dasher Elementary School.



Take it away, Mr. Reese.



I hit the ground running and met up with second-grade teacher KeShawn Hurst. Hurst walked me through the lesson plan for the day as the kids are set to work on cause and effect.



Then Mr. Hurst turned me loose. I taught my first lesson of the day as the kids, and I went through a worksheet together. After wrapping up my first class of the day, the students transitioned to their next class, but we had some business to take care of.



It was time to get into the planning period. I took a quick trip down the hall for coffee and a chat with other teachers. They explained that teachers can get support during their planning for everything from the curriculum to instruction.



I also met up with a teacher or two I had the chance to interview back when I was reporting full-time. So I had to catch up and remember the good times spent in these classrooms.



Then I returned to the classroom to take on my new arch nemesis: the smartboard. Writing on it is much more challenging than it looks. I offered to rewrite it and was met with a chorus of mixed reactions saying yes and no.



After my defeat at the hands of the smartboard, I turned it back over to Mr. Hurst for the rest of the day. Hurst taught more than 60 kids throughout his day and handled them gracefully.



I learned that teachers like Hurst wear many hats, like a counselor, a comforter, and much more.



Thank you to all the teachers and staff at Susie Dasher Elementary School that allowed me to come to be a teacher for a day. And happy Teacher Appreciation Week to all the educators out there. I certainly have an even deeper appreciation for what you do daily.