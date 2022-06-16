What to know if you're headed to concerts at Truist Park today and tomorrow

Several legendary 80s acts are playing on Thursday and Zac Brown Band plays Friday night.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is currently in the grips of an intense heat wave, just as Truist Park is about to host a pair of major concerts this week.

Several legendary 80s acts - including Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett - are playing a show collectively on Thursday at the ballpark, and then Friday night will feature Zac Brown Band.

11Alive reached out to the Braves to see if anything specific is being done about stadium policy to give concert-goers some relief from the heat - including about umbrellas, water availability and policies about bringing your own water bottles.

Here's what the team said:

Truist Park water bottle and cooling policies for the concerts

Sealed plastic water bottles and/or empty plastic water bottles are allowed in the ballpark and recommended.

Water fountains are on.

Battery operated, handheld fans/misters are allowed in.

Umbrellas are allowed in as long as they do not impact view of other guests.

Two hydration stations will be set for complimentary cups of water as guests enter the ballpark (near the 1st and 3rd base gates). Will begin operating at 3 p.m.

Cooling stations will be located at the first and third base elevator lobbies.

Concert basics

For Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett on Thursday:

Start time : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. Tickets: Generally available for $90 at the cheapest end.

For Zac Brown Band:

Start time : 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

: 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Tickets: Available at around $30 at the low end

Parking

Parking is officially available at Braves lots for the Zac Brown Band concert on Friday night ranging from $15-35, depending on how close you want to park.

For Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, it looks like your best bet will just be to use the lots normally available for The Battery shopping and dining.

Event day rates in the Red, Green, Yellow and Purple Decks are $20 for 2-3 hours, $30 for 3-4 hours and $50 for 4-24 hours. There are also special event rates in which the first two hours are free and then it's $20 "until the conclusion of the event." It's not clear what rate The Battery might consider for Thursday's concert.

Other tips

The Braves have official guidance for the Zach Brown Band concert. It's not clear if it also applies to the concert on Thursday.

That guidance includes: